(WHTM)– It’s that time of year when we see a lot of holiday performances like school plays and so forth. Middletown Area Middle School was no exception Friday, although you might say the play there was extra “special.”

As in special needs. All of the performers in this production of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” have special needs. All of them doing something the rest of us might not have the courage to do.

“They’re awesome kids,” father of Grinch cast member Matthew Fagan said. “I’ve seen them be scared of stuff and where they are now, they’re absolutely amazing.”

Matthew Fagan’s daughter a member of the cast. All of them in what’s called the “Life Skills Classroom.”

“This gives them an opportunity to use the same facilities that everybody else does,” special education leader Laurel Meachum said. “They are part of our school.”

Doing all the work that goes into any other performance. The kids put all of their time into the performance.

“Every day,” the kids said. “We practiced every day.”

“We have a food cart that we push around the teachers and we sell snacks from it,” paraprofessional Kelly Templeton said. “So the students were able to raise money to purchase their costumes.”

“we did paint stuff, we color stuff and we made – we made all the set,” the kids said.

“The kids did mock tryouts, or auditions, and we kind of figured out who could be what,” Templeton said.

The audience were students from the rest of the school.

“71 students this morning who purchased tickets with their pride points,” principal Shannon Wevodau said.

Points they earned for doing good things at school and could’ve used for all kinds of other privileges. But they chose this.

“Our superintendent, he approached me and said ‘this is a yearly thing now, isn’t it?,’ and I was like ‘oh yeah, it’s a yearly thing,’ so it’s every year,” Meachum said.