(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday.

The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself.

abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for the parade. If you missed the live stream of the parade, you can watch it in its entirety by clicking here.

The holiday cheer continued in Harrisburg as well. The city’s annual holiday parade was also held Saturday morning.

This year’s theme was A Very Vibrant Holiday. Dance squads and marching bands, including one from Lincoln University, filled the streets.

abc27’s Ali Lanyon served as one of the judges of the parade this year.