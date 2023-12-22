(WHTM)– Christmas spirit from one nine-year-old helping to raise thousands of dollars for Midstate veterans.

Hailey Hackenberg raise more than $5,000 for Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. She was inspired by her dad, who served in the military.

The third-grader form East Juniata Elementary did all the fundraising on her own by collecting donations at restaurants and events.

The money will be used for veterans experiencing homeless.

“Some people who don’t have a cozy home can struggle a lot and they don’t really have a place to go they have to stay on the street or in their car,” Hailey said.

“It’s getting cold and homeless veterans out there, she just got in in her heart this fall and raise this money and it’s just incredible incredible,” Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania executive director Bill Habacivch said.

This is the third year Hailey has raised money during Christmas time. The last two years she did a food drive.

And we do have an update on the tiny home village being built for homeless veterans.

Construction is still underway located along the Susquehanna River behind the PennDOT river front park. There will be 15 homes and a community center.

They say Hailey’s donations will help many veterans.

“It’s sustainable for years to come it’s just not just about 15 veterans many veterans and if we’re having services in the community services they will have the right to use our facilities,” Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania chairman and co-founder Tom Zimmerman said.

Their goal is to be in operation by spring.