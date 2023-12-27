DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dillsburg is expanding its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It’s the second year the community is using a new sturdier pickle for the drop and organizers have also added live music on stage as well as several food vendors.

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will be hosting a blood drive before the event.

David Kelley president of the Dillsburg Community Association said, “We just thought you know, we could bring a lot more excitement to the pickle drop… more excitement to the event itself.”

The event will kick off at 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Ace Hardware.