DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dillsburg is expanding its New Year’s Eve celebrations.
It’s the second year the community is using a new sturdier pickle for the drop and organizers have also added live music on stage as well as several food vendors.
The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will be hosting a blood drive before the event.
David Kelley president of the Dillsburg Community Association said, “We just thought you know, we could bring a lot more excitement to the pickle drop… more excitement to the event itself.”
The event will kick off at 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Ace Hardware.