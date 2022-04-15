(WHTM) — In 2022, the Jewish holiday of Passover starts with a Seder dinner on Friday, April 15, at sundown.

The eight-day holiday commemorates the Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt. They left so quickly 3,000 years ago that the bread they brought with them did not have time to rise, and that’s why Jews, during this holiday, traditionally eat unleavened bread — matzo.

Over the next 40 years, the Jews traveled through the desert before making their way to Israel.