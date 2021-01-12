PennDOT driver license and photo centers closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — All driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, January 16, through Monday, January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Drivers can still obtain vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

The Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be during the aforementioned time.

Drivers can also use online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center holidays in 2021 is available here.