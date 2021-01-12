PennDOT driver license and photo centers closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — All driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, January 16, through Monday, January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Drivers can still obtain vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

The Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be during the aforementioned time.

Drivers can also use online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center holidays in 2021 is available here.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss