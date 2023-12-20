(WHTM)– Governor Josh Shapiro is not a jolly fat man in a bright red suit but he was checking out Santa’s ride Wednesday afternoon to make sure it’s a go for Christmas Eve.

During the holidays Hersheypark is home to Santa’s nine reindeer.

The state veterinarian gave them a clean bill of health clearing them to fly and pull Santa’s sleigh around the world in just a few days.

“Children all across the world are looking to make sure these reindeer can deliver the gifts that they need to deliver on Christmas Day and they have now gotten these reindeer certified, they’re ready to go and we’re proud that that’s happening in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

After Christmas, Santa’s reindeer will return to Hersheypark for some well-earned rest until Jan. 1.