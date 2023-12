HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Regional Ballet will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” this weekend.

The nonprofit, ballet will perform the beloved, holiday classic at the Scottish Rite Theater located at 2701 N. 3rd St in Harrisburg.

There are showings on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, by clicking here.

More information about the Pennsylvania Regional Ballet is available online on their website, prballet.org.