(WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping more than just the police.

For the fourth year in a row, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association collected new and unwrapped toys – enough to pack a tractor-trailer.

The collections began in the early fall for the group’s “Toys for Tots” program.

The toys will be gifted and given to children in need all across the Commonwealth.