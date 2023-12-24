PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Are you looking for a way to recycle your pine tree after Christmas? Well, a Midstate farmer says they will take them.

Instead of tossing your Christmas tree to the curb after the holidays, Barking Goat Farm in Duncannon, Perry County will take it to feed its 15 goats.

“They have lots of vitamins and they also act as a natural de-wormer so they will eat all the needles off the tree and recycle your Christmas trees for you,” said Barking Goat Tree owner Tracy Phillips.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But leave the tinsel and decorations at home.

“We do ask that it is a natural tree that you don’t, that it’s clean, that it hasn’t had any anything put on to it,” said Phillips.

Including things like fake snow.

Phillips says you can drop your tree off at the farm anytime.

“Our goats would thank you for your Christmas tree,” said Phillips.

The farm is located at 221 Linton Hill Road Duncannon, PA 17020.