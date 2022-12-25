HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, are projected to be some of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA.

Experts predict nearly 113 million people will hit the road or take to the sky between now and early January. That’s up over 3.5% from 2021.

“We are in the post-pandemic days, so people are eager and anxious to get back together with friends and family,” AAA Spokesman Jason Kirsch said. “And fortunately, gas prices have also fallen almost 40 cents over the past month.”

Though gas prices are down, AAA and PennDOT warn that traffic will be up.

“Travelers should avoid peak commuting times in order to avoid delays,” Kirsch said. “It’s gonna be better to leave early in the morning before the commute or to wait until later in the day.”

AAA and PennDOT are also urging drivers to pack an emergency kit in case of inclement weather. Food, water, phone chargers, and blankets should all be stored in the kit.

“It’s not that we’re going to assume that you’re going to be in a crash, but there could be maybe a multi-car pile up in front of you, and you have no control over how long you’re going to be sitting there,” PennDOT Spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.