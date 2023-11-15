HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 130-year tradition will continue today and Thursday, with the launch of The Salvation Army Harrisburg’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign.

The first day of the Red Kettle Kick-Off event will take place today at Karns Foods in the West Shore Shopping Plaza in Lemoyne at noon. The Red Kettle launch will include spirited volunteers and a celebration of the beginning of the kettle season.

Thursday, The Salvation Army Harrisburg will hold the annual Be The Light Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army Harrisburg. This event will include volunteer recognition, caroling, Christmas tree displays, photos with Santa and more.

The Salvation Army said the success of the kettle season has never been more important. Toni Lynn Mark with Harrisburg’s chapter said with rising inflation, decrease in coins, and a decrease in in-store shopping, The Salvation Army is relying heavily on the community to help.

“We could absolutely use volunteers this season for bell ringing’s, for Christmas box packing, for distributing those holiday meals, distributing the Christmas boxes, we need help in our food pantry, we need help in our warehouse and of course donations go a long way,” said Mark.

To donate or volunteer this holiday season, click here!