(WHTM)– Tuesday’s hometown heroes are working to make sure all kids have toys for Christmas.

For several decades, the Salvation Army of York distributes toys to families.

This year, thanks to members of the community, more than 1,700 presents will be given out with a box of perishable foods to last through the holidays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They see us as very necessary for the help and the health of this community, and they see us as a partner with everyone in this city to make people lives better,” core commanding officer of the York Salvation Army Ronald Starnes said.

Families had to sign up in advance.

Toys and food will also be distributed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.