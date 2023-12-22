(WHTM)– It was a special day at UPMC Children’s Hospital as Santa made an early visit.

He arrived in style by getting dropped off in the medevac helicopter. He visited the emergency department and the pediatric unit dropping off presents to all the kids.

“The children are so excited, the doors are closed in their rooms with the glass doors, and the children are there peering out the doors to see Santa and he’s greeting them,” David Gibbons of UPMC said.

The children also had their picture taken with Santa before he returned to the North Pole.