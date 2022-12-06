COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bobby D from the Wake Up Crew on 96.1 SOX has become “Santa D” once again this holiday season for the radio station’s annual Toys for Tots campaign on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

After a record-breaking year in 2021, Santa D is back on the bridge to collect toys benefiting Midstate children.

It’s Santa D’s eighth year collecting new, unwrapped toys for the 96.1 SOX 25th annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Since it began in 2015, the “Toy Challenge on the Bridge” has collected more than 51,000 new toys and almost $70,000 for the York and Lancaster County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

The goal this year is to collect at least 10,500 new toys and stocking stuffers.

Santa D will be on the bridge from 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The donation drop-off site is located on the Columbia side of the bridge.