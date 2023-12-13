HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa Claus stopped by to visit some boys and girls and their family members before he gets ready for Christmas.

Santa made a special visit to patients, family members, and staff at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Santa spent many hours winding through the halls and visiting children to hear their wishes for the holidays.

Hershey Fire Department was chosen to escort Santa to the hospital on one of their fire trucks.

Santa Claus spends time with Jannelle Dissinger and her 2-week-old daughter Kapri in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Santa Claus gets a colored photo from 9-year-old Brielle Moyer during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Jensen Hart laughs as her twin 6-week-old babies Emerson, left, and Claire cry during a visit from Santa Claus in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Santa Claus spends time with 5-year-old Aurora Lewis during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Santa Claus waves to onlookers as he rises up on a Hershey Fire Department ladder truck during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Santa Claus waves to onlookers as he rises up on a Hershey Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Santa Claus gives a present to 11-year-old Zaiden Isaac during his visit to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

