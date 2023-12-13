HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa Claus stopped by to visit some boys and girls and their family members before he gets ready for Christmas.
Santa made a special visit to patients, family members, and staff at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Santa spent many hours winding through the halls and visiting children to hear their wishes for the holidays.
Hershey Fire Department was chosen to escort Santa to the hospital on one of their fire trucks.
