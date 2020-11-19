Ship from the comfort of your own home this holiday season with Click-N-Ship from the US Postal Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The US Postal Service (USPS) is expecting higher than average volume this year as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of in-person gift exchanges, but this year, customers can skip their trip and ship online.

In these socially distant times, consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. Instead, they can simply visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup. And usps.com is always open.

Sunday delivery will also be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

The USPS begins planning for the peak holiday season every January to mitigate delays. Its efforts include enlisting the help of more than 640,000 employees who are dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays.

The USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected deliveries by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

In a statement to consumers, the USPS wrote “We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.”