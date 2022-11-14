PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Small Business Saturday in November emphasizes supporting local business, but there are fun and unique small businesses to explore year-round in Central Pennsylvania. Here are some places to shop small around the Midstate:

Gettysburg — Adams County

The streets that radiate from Lincoln Square in Gettysburg are lined with local stores that sell clothing, antiques, home decor, jewelry, and more, in addition to multiple restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Check out this website for a list of places to shop in the area and this website for a list of places to eat.

Carlisle — Cumberland County

Downtown Carlisle is ready to celebrate Small Business Saturday this year. The Downtown Carlisle Winter Shopping Guide has ideas for gifts and where you can get them, or check out this list of places to shop in Carlise.

Branching out from Carlisle into the rest of Cumberland Valley, there are also several other local businesses to visit in Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, and other places nearby, as found in this list.

Harrisburg — Dauphin County

Midtown Harrisburg is known for its local businesses offering unique dining and merchandise. Millworks is a restaurant that also features artist studios and art for sale. On Saturday, Nov. 27, Millworks will be hosting a Holiday Odd Ones Bizarre with local makers and artists selling their creations throughout the building.

Right by Millworks are the Broad Street Market and Midtown Scholar Bookstore — two more options for supporting local business. A list of other Midtown favorites can be found here.

Hershey — Dauphin County

Hershey is known for its chocolate, but it is also home to several small businesses and local restaurants. Here are some options for shopping, and here are some options for dining.

Elizabethtown — Lancaster County

Market Street in Elizabethtown is lined with local shops and restaurants from boutiques to breweries. The Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce lists several of Elizabethtown’s local businesses here.

Intercourse — Lancaster County

Unusual name aside, Intercourse has some great places for shopping local. Check out quilts and other Amish-made crafts as well as apparel, art, food, and more. Kitchen Kettle Village is one option for shopping in Intercourse with several retailers in one location. Then explore these other options, as well.

Lancaster — Lancaster County

With art, clothes, home decor, vintage items, and more, Lancaster’s local shops have a lot to offer. Plus, the city has numerous options for food. Check out this website if you’re looking for places to shop in the city and this one if you’re looking for somewhere to eat.

Lititz — Lancaster County

Lititz is known for its small businesses. Take a walk down Main Street to see several local stores, or if you prefer to plan ahead, check out this list of places to shop and this list of places to eat.

York — York County

Shop for art, books, apparel, furniture, thrifted items, jewelry, and more in downtown York. Here is a list of local businesses to visit in the city, and here is a list of dining options.