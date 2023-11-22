(WHTM) – Midstaters are packing the airports and abc27 was with early-morning travelers at Harrisburg International Airport.

Some passengers were there as early as 4:30 a.m.

It’s been a steady stream of people all day as 26,000 passengers will make their way through the airport this week, that’s about five percent more than last year.

Across the country, AAA projects around 4.7 million travelers which is the highest number of people flying for Thanksgiving since 2005.

So what can you do to make things easier for yourself during this holiday rush at the airport?

Scott Miller, a spokesperson for Harrisburg International Airport said,” Every airline has different rules for carry-on bags versus checked bags, know your weight limits, know if they cost money or not…some airlines they do, some airlines they don’t…that’s the preparatory work in advance you need to do to understand the process. Things are different than they were a year ago and five years ago. If you haven’t traveled for a while take an hour do research in advance, research your airline website, go to tsa.gov, know where you’re parking, come prepared you’ll be fine. You don’t come prepared you’re going to back everything up at the ticket counter, the checkpoint, and that leads to frustration.”

Download your airline’s app to stay up to date on cancellations, delays, and gate changes, and check in 24 hours before your departure.