YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– York lit its Christmas tree Friday night.

The annual event brings people to Continental Square for four hours of festivities including live reindeer on the square and Santa at the Yorktowne Hotel. There was also a live nativity scene at Christ Lutheran on George Street.

“I want people to come here and do their ‘oohs and their aahs’ and then I want them to go out and spend money to kick off the holiday season in York,” York City special events organizer Kate Harmon said. “And I think these events remind people why they do love the city so maybe if it’s been a while it’ll get them to come back sooner rather than later.”

There was free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, a winter wonderland by Keystone Kid Space, musical performances, and York Police brought out their gaming trailer all on the square.