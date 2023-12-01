(WHTM) — December is here and with it are many events in central Pennsylvania. If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house this weekend, here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

Harrisburg area

Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show — The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show began November 29 and is running through December 3. The event is being held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

The Nutcracker — Pennsylvania Regional Ballet will present The Nutcracker on Friday and Saturday and Sunday. Public performances will be held at the Scottish Rite Theater located at 2701 N. 3rd St in Harrisburg. For more information including how to purchase tickets, click here.

Lancaster area

The Polar Express — The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will have a showing of the holiday classic “The Polar Express,” this Saturday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for people ages 3 and up and free for children under 2. More information about the museum and how to purchase tickets to the event is available on the museum’s website.

Christmas in the Park — The annual Christmas in the Park event is returning to Lititz Spring Park this Friday at 6:30 p.m. The free, community event typically lasts about an hour and includes holiday performances from Warwick High School Music Department and Encore Dance Center Performance Company and a countdown and tree lighting.

York area

Elf The Musical — The Belmont Theatre in York will present Elf the Musical both this weekend from December 1 to December 3 and next week from December 7 through December 10. Tickets to the show can be purchased online at thebelmont.org or by calling the box office at 717-854-5715.

Mechanicsburg area

New Cumberland Christmas Market — The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will host the New Cumberland Christmas Market this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market will be held in Market Square between Third Street and Third Avenue and be modeled after a German Christmas Market. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Carlisle area

Christkindlmarkt — The Letort View Community Center will hold its Christkindlmarkt and Breakfast Santa event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carlisle Barracks. Admission to the Christkindlmarkt is free and tickets to breakfast with Santa cost $12 or $15 at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets go to Carlisle Barracks’ website.

Holly Jolly Jubilee — The Holly Jolly Jubilee and tree lighting are coming to Downton Carlisle this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The event includes free activities for kids, a visit from Santa and more. More information is available here.

Market of Curiosities — Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb will present the Market of Curiosities this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carlisle Expo Center. Described on their website as “an odd market for everyone,” the event will include food, drinks and the Bindlestiff Family Circus.

Winter Wonderfest — The Bosler Library in Carlisle is hosting their Winter Wonderfest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event will include treats, games, crafts, and cookie decorating. No registration is required and more information can be found here.

Shippensburg area

31st Annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade — The 31st Annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade is being held this Saturday in Downtown Shippensburg at 5 p.m. To learn more about the parade, click here.

Gettysburg area

A Gettysburg Christmas Festival — The annual “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” is happening this weekend from December 1 to December 3. A map of participating locations and events can be found on the festival’s website.