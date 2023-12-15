(WHTM) — The weekend has come around again and if you want to do something festive or get in some holiday shopping, there are lots of choices in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17.

Harrisburg area

Christmas at the Market — Broad Street Market will be hosting its “Christmas at the Market” event this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there will be vendors and pop-ups from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. On Saturday, there will be vendors and pop-ups during the same hours, and Santa visits between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Holiday Jazz at the Scholar — This Friday, during the December “Third in the Burg” Midtown Scholar Bookstore will be holding a night of holiday jazz from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and more information is available here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lancaster area

The Belsnickel Experience — The Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum will be hosting its “The Belsnickel Experience: Pennsylvania German Origins of Our Holiday Traditions” event this Saturday. Guests will learn about Pennsylvania Dutch Holiday and Agricultural Traditions, hear a reading of the PA Dutch Night Before Christmas, and meet the Belsnickel. There will be family-friendly tours in the afternoon and adults-only tours in the evening. Reservations and required and more information can be found here.

Holiday Makers Market — Creatively Lancaster and Greenfield Lancaster are hosting their Holiday Makers Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1740 Hempstead Road, in Lancaster. For more details head to the event’s Facebook page.

York area

Fang Around: Krampusnacht Dark Holiday Market — The Krampusnacht Dark Holiday Market is coming to York’s Royal Square District this Saturday. The event will feature various vendors, a holiday cryptid walking parade, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and more. Head to the event’s website to learn more.

1st Annual Christmas Market — A new Christmas Market is coming to the York Expo Center Horticultural Hall this Saturday, December 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including a list of vendors head to the York State Fair website.

Carlisle area

5th Annual Winter Wonderland — The Carlisle Expo Center is hosting its 5th Annual Winter Wonderland this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, including crafters, food trucks, home improvement, nonprofits, breweries, and more. You can go to https://winterwonderland.fun/ for more details.

Gettysburg area

A Christmas Carol — Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theatre will be presenting the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” this weekend. There are showings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Go to the theatre’s website to learn more.