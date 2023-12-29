(WHTM) — It is almost time to ring in the new year. Here is abc27’s list of events happening during the final weekend of 2023.

Harrisburg area

Harrisburg New Year’s Eve Party — The traditional Harrisburg New Year’s Eve party this year featuring the giant strawberry drop from the Hilton, public block party along 2nd Street, and a special kid’s countdown at 10 p.m. in City Hall. The city will also have fireworks at midnight.

’70s and ’80s Rock tribute — The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center is presenting “That Arena Rock Show,” a ’70s and ’80 rock tribute show this Saturday at 8 p.m. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page.

Lancaster area

Dutch Wonderland New Year’s Celebration — Dutch Wonderland will have a slate of New Year’s Eve festivities all through the day on Sunday. The event will include live performances, puppets, a DJ and more. Head to the park’s website to learn more.

York area

York’s New Year’s Eve Celebration — The city of York’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will start at 9:30 p.m. on Continental Square. The event will include musical performances from RalphReal, the Family Jam, DJ ConFusion, and DJ Eazy Boi. The night will conclude with the traditional white rose drop along with fireworks.

Dillsburg Pickle Drop — The Borough of Dillsburg in York County is having its annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop at Dillsburg Elementary School. The event will also feature games, bingo, and fireworks. Click here to learn more.

Hershey area

HERSHEY’S Kiss raise — The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Hershey will return for its 19th year this year. The event will feature live bands, food, drinks, family-friendly activities and laser and pyrotechnics display. The Hershey’s characters will also be there for a countdown to the HERSHEY’S Kiss raise.

Hershey Sweet Lights — This weekend marks to final weekend for many holiday light shows around the Midstate including Hershey Sweet Lights, which will end January 1.

Come From Away — The award-winning Broadway musical “Come From Away” is touring across North America and the tour is stopping at the Hershey Theatre this weekend. Performances began on December 26 and are happening through December 31. Head to the Hershey Entertainment website to learn more.

Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens— This is the final weekend to see the annual Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens. The showcase ends on January 1. On Friday, December 29 there will be a performance by local musician Jake Nguyen.

Mechanicsburg area

Mechanicsburg Wrench Drop — The annual Mechanicsburg Wrench drop is returning this year. The tradition dates back to 2004. This year’s event will feature performances from local musicians, leading up to the countdown of the traditional wrench drop. More details about the event can be found on the event’s website and Facebook page.

Carlisle area

Hotchee New Year — This year on New Year’s Eve the Downtown Carlisle Association will ring in the new year by dropping a giant version of Hamilton Restaurant’s famous hotchee dog. The hotchee dog drop will be held at 9 p.m. and the event will also feature live performances, a hot dog eating contest, 50/50 raffle and more.

Gettysburg area

Let’s Raise Abe’s Hat — Gettysburg’s “Let’s Raise Abe’s Hat” New Year’s Eve tradition is returning for the second time after its inaugural year in 2022. This year Gettysburg Pride and Gettysburg Alive will throw a dance party in the town square. More details can be found on Destination Gettysburg’s website and the Gettysburg Alive’s website.

Chambersburg area

Chambersburg Potato Roll Drop — Downtown Chambersburg’s iconic Martin’s Famous Potato Roll drop is coming back this New Year’s Eve. The event will include shopping at downtown businesses, giveaways and a DJ. Go to the event’s website to learn more.