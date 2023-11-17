(WHTM) — The weather is getting colder and the holidays are getting closer. Here’s abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19.

Harrisburg area

Harrisburg Holiday Parade — The city’s annual holiday parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, starting at 10 a.m. This year’s parade has nearly 100 entries including four floats, performances by local high school bands, classic cars, and Santa Claus. The parade will start at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center, 10 N 2nd Street, and move down 2nd Street.

Harrisburg Motorcycle Swap Meet and Bike Show — The 36th annual Harrisburg Motorcycle Swap Meet and Bike Show is coming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this Sunday. Motorcyclists will have the chance to shop new and used accessories, see antique and vintage bikes, and more. The event will also include entertainment for children.

Camp Hill Candy Cane Walk — The Candy Cane Walk is coming to Market Street in Downtown Camp Hill this Sunday, November 19 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event will include holiday shopping, warm beverages and a performance from the “No Last Call” marching band. There will also be candy canes and an opportunity to take a photo with Santa for children. Head to the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

Lancaster area

A Christmas Carol with the Wolves of Speedwell — The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is getting in the howl-iday spirit this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. with its “A Christmas Carol with the Wolves of Speedwell” fundraiser. The event will include a reading of Charles Dickens’s classic novel “A Christmas Carol” as well as self-guided tours of the sanctuary. Head to the event’s Facebook page to find out more.

Root’s Annual Christmas Show — Root’s Country Market and Auction will host its annual Christmas show at 705 Graystone Rd. in Manheim. The event will be hosted by Leo’s Helping Paws. Visitors will be able to do holiday shopping from a variety of vendors and purchase dog treats, candles, toys and more from Leo’s Helping Paws.

York area

York International Postcard Expo — The country’s largest antique postcard show is coming to the York Expo Center this weekend on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. The event will feature more than 75 dealers from more than 30 different states and several countries. Admission to the event costs $5.

Carlisle area

69th Annual Antique Show and Sale — The 69th Annual Fall Eastern Antique Show and Sale is happening at the Carlisle Expo Center this weekend. The event is running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission will cost $5 and visitors will be able to shop for glass, china, jewelry and more.

Lebanon area

Lebanon Holiday Parade — The Lebanon Holiday Parade will take place this Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m. The route begins at Lincoln Avenue and Cumberland Street, proceeds west on Cumberland Street to Ninth Street. The rain date for the parade is November 25.

Gettysburg area

Thanksgiving pop-up market — The Adams County Farmers Market will host its Thanksgiving pop-up market at Gettysburg Rec Park (545 Long Lane) this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elvis Tribute — This Saturday at 6 p.m. The Core Kitchen and Happenings located at 1865 Gettysburg Village Drive will host award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist Taylor Brown, backed by the Spin Outs tribute band. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Chambersburg area

53rd Annual Christmas Parade — Downtown Chambersburg’s 53rd annual Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, November 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.