(WHTM) — Thanksgiving has come and gone and it is now the final weekend of November. If you’re looking to do something festive, get in some holiday shopping or just get out of the house, here is abc27’s list of recommendations of things to do from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

Harrisburg area

Christmas market at SoMa — Small businesses in Harrisburg will gather for the first-ever SoMa Christmas market this Saturday, November 25. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on South 3rd

Elf 20th anniversary — The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts is hosting showings of the movie “Elf” this holiday season in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary. Showings will begin this weekend and take place throughout December. Head to the Center’s website to find out more.

Lancaster area

Mayor’s Tree Lighting — Lancaster City will have its Mayor’s Tree Lighting event this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Penn Square. To see a list of street closures, click here.

Small Business Saturday — A number of Lancaster City businesses will be open for Small Business Saturday. For a list, head to the city’s website.

York area

Small Business Saturday — A number of businesses in downtown York are participating in Small Business Saturday this weekend. Click here to see which ones.

Hanover Santa Parade— The borough of Hanover will hold its Community Santa Parade and Bike Decorating Contest on Friday, November 24 at the Hanover Santa Cabin. More information is available at www.hanoverpasantacabin.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hershey area

Small Business Saturday — Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square will host a Small Business Saturday event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go to the event’s Facebook page for a list of participating vendors.

Chicago — The musical Chicago is being presented at the Hershey Theatre this weekend with showtimes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and more information can be found on the Hershey Theatre’s website.

Mechanicsburg area

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting — Mechanicsburg’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held this Friday at 5:15 p.m. The event will be located in downtown Mechanicsburg at the corner of Market and Main Streets and will feature music, caroling and hot cocoa.

Carlisle area

Holiday Craft and Fine Art Show — The Carlisle Expo Center will host its Holiday Craft and Fine Art Show this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free admission and parking and guests will be able to shop from local vendors and purchase concessions.

Gettysburg area

2023 Holiday Makers Market — The 2023 Holiday Makers Market is coming to the Aspire Hotel in Gettysburg this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature holiday shopping, craft vendors and photos with Santa. Head to the event’s website to learn more.

Sunday Funday Christmas Bazaar — Creekside Farm Market and KCsCreations in East Berlin will host their Sunday Funday Christmas Bazaar this Sunday at 240 Markle Run Road. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. and admission will be free, Visitors will be able to shop from local food and craft vendors and there will be two story times for children.