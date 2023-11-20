(WHTM) — For many people, baking cookies is a popular holiday pastime. This is evident in Google search data released ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

According to Google, there are four cookies that dominate U.S. searches: Gingerbread cookies, Mexican wedding cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, and snickerdoodle cookies.

Searches for Gingerbread cookies were by far the most widespread. These cookies were the most popular in 40 U.S. states including Pennsylvania.

Mexican wedding cookies are the second most popular search, outpacing Gingerbread cookies in Kentucky, Montana and New Mexico.

Oatmeal raisin cookies and Snickerdoodle cookies each only claimed the top search in 1 state. For Oatmeal raisin that state was Missouri and Snickerdoodles it was South Dakota.

Several other states did not have a single most popular holiday cookie, according to Google’s search trend data. The states that were searching for other cookies include Connecticut, Michigan, Iowa, and Kansas.