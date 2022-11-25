(WHTM) — ‘Tis the season of giving. While you’re looking at your family and friends Christmas lists this year trying to figure out what Fortnite V-Bucks or Mini Brands are, you might find yourself thinking back to what you used to put on your Christmas list as a kid. Whether you were born in the 50’s or the 90’s, you can’t deny that we all had some pretty cool toys as kids.
If you’re looking for some nostalgia, here is a list of the most popular Christmas gifts from each year.
The 50’s
- Mr. Potato Head
- The original Barbie Doll
- Play-Doh
- Hula Hoops
- Matchbox Cars
- PEZ Dispensers
- Tonka Trucks
- Frisbees
- Troll Dolls
The 60’s
- Etch-A-Sketches
- Easy Bake Ovens
- G.I. Joe figures
- Remote control cars
- Barbies first Dream House
The 70’s
- NERF Balls
- Paddington Bear
- Rubik’s Cubes
- Stretch Armstrong toys
- Star Wars figures
- Simon – memory game
- Barbie Dream House
The 80’s
- Cabbage Patch Kids
- Polly Pockets
- Transformer figures
- Care Bears
- Legos
- My Little Pony toys
The 90’s
- Super Soakers
- Ninja Turtle toys
- Pokémon video games
- The Furby
- Beanie Babies
- Barbie Dream House
- Buzz Lightyear figures
- Tickle Me Elmo
- Game Boys
- Tamagotchis
The 2000’s
- Bratz Dolls
- Zhu Zhu Pets
- Bob the Builder toys
- Beyblades
- Teksta Robotic Puppy
- MP3 Player
- Barbie Dream House
- Playstation
- Xbox 360
- Nintendo Wii
- iPod touch
- Moshi Monsters toys
- The Sims games
- Ben 10 toys
- Webkinz
- Razor Scooter
The 2010’s
- Skylander toys
- Kindles
- Leap Pad Explorer
- Lalaloopsy dolls
- Shopkins
- Furbies
- Barbies
- NERF guns
- iPad
- Nintendo 3DS
- WiiU
- PlayStation 4
- Elsa Dolls
- Star Wars BB-8 Toys
- NES Classic Edition (2018 model)
- Nintendo Switch
- AirPods
- Slime toys
2020 and beyond
- PlayStation 5
- Baby Yoda Toys
- Hatchimals
- PAW Patrol Toys
- Tie-Dye Kits
- Barbie Dream House Playset