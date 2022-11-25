(WHTM) — ‘Tis the season of giving. While you’re looking at your family and friends Christmas lists this year trying to figure out what Fortnite V-Bucks or Mini Brands are, you might find yourself thinking back to what you used to put on your Christmas list as a kid. Whether you were born in the 50’s or the 90’s, you can’t deny that we all had some pretty cool toys as kids.

If you’re looking for some nostalgia, here is a list of the most popular Christmas gifts from each year.

The 50’s Mr. Potato Head

The original Barbie Doll

Play-Doh

Hula Hoops

Matchbox Cars

PEZ Dispensers

Tonka Trucks

Frisbees

Troll Dolls (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The 60’s Etch-A-Sketches

Easy Bake Ovens

G.I. Joe figures

Remote control cars

Barbies first Dream House (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The 70’s NERF Balls

Paddington Bear

Rubik’s Cubes

Stretch Armstrong toys

Star Wars figures

Simon – memory game

Barbie Dream House (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

The 80’s Cabbage Patch Kids

Polly Pockets

Transformer figures

Care Bears

Legos

My Little Pony toys (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The 90’s Super Soakers

Ninja Turtle toys

Pokémon video games

The Furby

Beanie Babies

Barbie Dream House

Buzz Lightyear figures

Tickle Me Elmo

Game Boys

Tamagotchis (Photo by Fisher Price/Getty Images)

The 2000’s Bratz Dolls

Zhu Zhu Pets

Bob the Builder toys

Beyblades

Teksta Robotic Puppy

MP3 Player

Barbie Dream House

Playstation

Xbox 360

Nintendo Wii

iPod touch

Moshi Monsters toys

The Sims games

Ben 10 toys

Webkinz

Razor Scooter (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The 2010’s Skylander toys

Kindles

Leap Pad Explorer

Lalaloopsy dolls

Shopkins

Furbies

Barbies

NERF guns

iPad

Nintendo 3DS

WiiU

PlayStation 4

Elsa Dolls

Star Wars BB-8 Toys

NES Classic Edition (2018 model)

Nintendo Switch

AirPods

Slime toys (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Toys”R”Us)