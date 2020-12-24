Travel experts are predicting far less holiday travel during the holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the holidays just days away, Wednesday marks the start of the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, AAA is expecting holiday travel to be down by even more than usual this year.

One travel expert is saying the reason why, is more people spent Thanksgiving with family.

“But over the winter holidays, people do all kinds of things. Sure they see their family, but they also go to the beach. They go to Christmas markets in Europe. They do all sorts of things which this year, that’s not going to be something that’s really as much of an option.”

Public health leaders continue advising against all non-essential travel.