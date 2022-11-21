LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving.

“Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday.

Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in Central Pennsylvania. Uber users can redeem the voucher by scanning a QR code or entering the code “ThanksStella22” in their app. This offer is only good for the first 500 people.

Courtesy: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

You can use the voucher for pickup or drop-off in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties from Nov. 23 at 1 a.m. to Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

During the previous Fourth of July initiative, a total of 304 rides were redeemed.

Officials encourage, “If you decide to drink this Thanksgiving, don’t drive. Decide to ride.”