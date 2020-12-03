UPS reaches shipping limits as holiday season continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPS is reportedly pumping the brakes on picking up packages from major stores after a record-breaking Cyber Monday.

The shipping giant instructing its drivers nationwide to temporarily stop collecting orders from six large retailers including Gap, Nike, and Macy’s according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“They told these large shippers months ahead of time that, you know, this is your allocation for certain days for certain weeks. But if you’re going to go over that we’re not going to pick up your packages,” said WSJ reporter, Paul Ziobro.

Consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online on Cyber Monday. Just three days after, a record-breaking $9 billion spent online on Black Friday.

Factor in the millions of people shopping online for household essentials and that could mean a surplus of seven million packages being shipped per day between now and Christmas. Something Ship-Matrix President Satish Jindel says shipping companies were not prepared for.

“It is very difficult for these carriers to expand their network in such a short time to handle such a huge surge in volume of essential items,” said Jindel.

UPS assured customers that deliveries will be made, they just may be delayed, telling ABC News in a statement “If demand exceeds planned allocations, we will work with our larger customers to ensure the volume gets picked up and delivered as more capacity becomes available in our network.”