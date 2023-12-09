(WHTM) – Christmas is going to be much brighter for some Midstate children.

Police from local and state law enforcement teamed up with the Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League for its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart in Swatara Township.

Walmart donated $12,000 to the Harrisburg Area Athletic League and each child received a $100 gift card from Walmart to shop for their families and themselves.

Bryan Beistline, General Manager of Walmart said, “We want to thank all the police departments and HPAL that made this happen and to thank everybody for being here and giving back to the kids for a wonderful event during this time.”

Captain Russell Winder Jr. of the Harrisburg Police said, “This is the event of the season and this is what brings us joy we love being able to spend time with the kids talk to them, and just build that relationship and continue to strengthen those relationships throughout the year?”

Santa and Mrs. Clause were also on hand to greet the children before heading back to the North Pole.