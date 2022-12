(WHTM) — The holidays are here and on top of all the food, family, and fun, there is also lots and lots of trash!

According to the EPA, Americans generate an additional one million tons of waste each week of the holidays.

You can cut that down by recycling, but you need to make sure you do it right.

abc27’s James Crummel interviewed Brent Bell, who is the vice president of recycling operations at Waste Management. You can watch the full interview using the player above!