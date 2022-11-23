(WHTM) — When one thinks of Thanksgiving, usually turkey, parades, and football comes to mind.

But, there is one symbol that is synonymous when it comes to Thanksgiving. That item is called the cornucopia.

By definition, a cornucopia (also called a horn of plenty) is defined as a symbol consisting of a goat’s horn overflowing with flowers, fruit, and corn. The actual word is derived from two Latin words. Cornu which means horn, and Copia which means plenty.

The item has its roots in Greek and Roman folklore. According to Country Living, it was often depicted as a symbolic accessory carried by gods and goddesses like Hercules, Fortuna, and even Zeus. It was described as an actual animal horn taken from the goat nurse of Zeus, as noted by agamerica.com.

According to the ancient Greeks, baby Zeus was being cared for and fed by the goat nurse, when he broke off one of her horns, which began to emit a constant supply of food for him.

The Cornucopia embodies everything to do with harvest time, so it makes sense to them to be synonymous with Thanksgiving. But, according to Country Living, it is unknown when they started to become associated with the holiday. Most historians believe that it may have been a nod back to those European harvest festivals.

Today, the cornucopia is used purely for decoration. It continues to symbolize abundance, a bountiful harvest, and appreciation for those things.

Cornucopias can be placed in the center of the Thanksgiving table, or even on a countertop. It can be filled with anything, but they are traditionally filled to the point of overflowing with fruits veggies grains, and pumpkins.,

But you can pretty much put anything in a cornucopia and have it be a year-round decoration.