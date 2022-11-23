MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re getting ready to travel Wednesday for Thanksgiving, then you’re more than likely going to be joining the millions of people driving or flying on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

People were already lining up at TSA at Harrisburg International Airport at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. HIA said 4 a.m. through 7 a.m. was going to be the busiest time of day for the airport on Wednesday, with many people flying out to get to their destinations.

Traveling by car is expected to be busier for the Thanksgiving holiday, though. AAA says this year is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking in 2000, with 54.6 million Americans expected to travel between Wednesday and Sunday.

An estimated 1.7 million of those people are expected to travel in Pennsylvania, up nearly 2% from last year.

“Central Pennsylvania is a transportation hub, so we’ve got a number of interstates that if you follow those roads, you can get to just about anywhere in the Mid-Atlantic in a rather short amount of time, so even if you’re traveling locally in the Central Pennsylvania area, you can probably expect to experience a little more congestion,” said AAA Central Pennsylvania Spokesperson Jason Kirsch.

AAA says the busiest times on the road are going to be Wednesday afternoon and Sunday evening. Those hoping to avoid traffic should plan to drive Wednesday morning or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, AAA said.

If you’re traveling by air, it’s still going to be slightly busier than usual, but HIA says it typically sees its busiest time during the summer. Between Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Nov. 28, HIA is expecting to see 25,000 to 26,000 passengers coming through the airport.

HIA says Sunday and Monday will be the busiest days out of this holiday period.

HIA Spokesperson Scott Miller says the demand for travel is bouncing back. 2019 was a record year for HIA and the industry, but Miller says passenger volume is up 7% from last year and making a lot of progress.

“The demand for travel has bounced back much faster than people thought. We are seeing really record demand for travel here in November that we haven’t seen before,” Miller said.

When it comes to holiday travel by air, planning ahead plays a role in how stressful the trip will be.

For flight cancellations and delays, check with the airline before heading to the airport. If there is an issue with the flight, it will be easier to fix it before getting to the airport. Travelers can use the airline’s 800 number, social media, and app to connect with someone for help.

When it comes to packing, keeping ID and any other travel documents in an accessible area so they’re easy to reach the ticket counter and TSA checkpoints can speed up the process of getting through the airport. And keeping in mind carry-on and checked baggage rules can help ease delays at the airport, as well.

As far as what to pack where TSA has an app for that. “First go to our website, tsa.gov. On the homepage itself, upper right-hand corner, there’s the feature ‘Can I bring?’ Type in an item, and it’ll tell you right away where you should be packing it. We have a free downloadable app,” said Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.