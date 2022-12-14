(WHTM) — If you’ve completed your holiday shopping, checked everyone off your list (and checked it twice), and plan on shipping your gifts to friends and family, there are some important shipping deadlines to be aware of to ensure they arrive before Christmas.

FedEx

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx Express Saver and 3-Day Freight: Dec. 20

1-Day Freight, Standard Overnight, Priority and First Overnight: Dec. 22

Same Day, Same City Priority and Same Day Direct: Dec. 23

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UPS

The deadline for shipping vis UPS Ground depends on the locations you’re shipping to and from. You can find that specific information on their website.

3-Day Select: Dec. 20

2nd Day Air: Dec. 21

Next Day Air: Dec. 24

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Retail Ground (medium and large packages): Dec. 17

First Class Mail (small packages and greeting cards): Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

The United States Postal Service says this week, Dec. 12 through 16, is the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year. The second busiest is next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20.

No matter which delivery service you choose, the sooner you get your package on its way, the better. Although the deadlines should have your package arriving by Christmas, they do not account for possible delays caused by weather.