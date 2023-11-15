(WHTM) — The holidays are just around the corner and with them come treasured traditions like putting up lights.

If you want to see holiday lights near you, here is a list of events in Central Pennsylvania.

Dauphin County

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane — Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has already begun and will be open on select days through Jan. 1, 2024. The event features more than five million lights, and includes a light show synchronized to music located in the Hollow section of the park.

Hershey Sweet Lights — Hershey Sweet Lights is located just outside of Hersheypark and includes 2 miles of trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays. The event’s opening weekend ran from November 10 to November 12 and will be open nightly from November 15 to January 1. Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of your visit.

Lancaster County

Krasley Christmas — This annual Christmas display is located at a home in Manheim. According to the event Facebook page, the hosts plan to have the lights running nightly from December 1 through January 1. Click here for details or to find updates.

Christmas in the Park — Christmas in the Park at Terre Hill Park has expanded to two weekend this year according the the township committee’s website. This year the event will run from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3 and from Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10. The event features lights and entertainment, activities, food and more.

Christmas Spirit Light Show — Lancaster’s Christmas Spirit Light Show will run from November 24 to December 31 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. This is the event’s sixth season and more information can be found online at christmasspiritlightshows.com.

Dutch Winter Wonderland Lancaster — Dutch Winter Wonderland will return this year from November 18 to January 1. The event includes an interactive light show, light trail, Illumination Lane and more. Head to the park’s website for details.

Let There Be Light — This Christmas Light display at Refreshing Mountain in Lancaster from November 24 to January 7. More information about the event and how to go is available at refreshingmountain.com/christmas/.

6th Annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru 2023 — Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown will have its sixth annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru this year. The 3-mile route will be decorated with over 600,000 LED lights. Dates for the event start November 24 and run through December 29. The event is not open on Sundays or Mondays. Click here to learn more.

York County

Christmas Magic in York — This year York County Parks will host the 40th edition of Christmas Magic in York. The event will feature a half-mile long ADA accessible trail of Christmas lights and holiday scenes. For more information head to the event’s website.

Light Up York — This event, held in York’s Continental Square, invited people to gather regardless of their faith for an evening of lights and holiday festivities on December 1. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cumberland County

Parade of Lights — Camp Hill’s Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots will be held December 8 and 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willow Park. Guests are asked to bring an new, unwrapped toy donation as the price of admission. Head to the borough’s website to learn more.

Perry County

Christmas in Lights — Opening Night for Marysville’s Christmas in Lights will by November 23. Head to the event’s Facebook page to find updates and details.

Adams County

Light Up New Oxford — This is the fourth year of the Light Up New Oxford tour which features residences in the 17350 zip code that are decorated for the holidays. The event will run from Saturday, December 9 through Sunday, December 24 and more information is available on the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Mifflin County

Shining through Darkness — This Christmas light display in Kish Park in Lewistown will run December 2 to January 5. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more information.

This is an ongoing list; to submit your community’s event for consideration, email lbonatesta@abc27.com