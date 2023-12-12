(WHTM) — The holidays are full of traditions such as decorating a tree, baking cookies, and many others. But one that has been around for many years has to do with creating and eating gingerbread houses.

So where did that tradition come from and why do many people do it during Christmas?

A gingerbread house is a confectionary house usually made from a hardened gingerbread biscuit. Many houses feature decorations such as frosting, gumdrops, and other candy elements.

The main rule when constructing and decorating a gingerbread house has to do with it being entirely made out of edible items. Bestgingerbreadhouses.com stated that the tradition of gingerbread houses began with the making of gingersnap cookies and was started in Germany.

Gingerbread houses in Germany originated from bakers interpreting the description of a house from the story Hansel and Gretel. The story is about two siblings who encounter a witch living in a gingerbread, cake, and candy house. Bakers would apply and try to craft their versions of this house.

The reason why gingerbread houses are synonymous with Christmas has to do with gingersnap cookies and how it was a highly popular tradition to bake a large assortment of ginger during the holidays. This was when gingerbread houses became a common practice with Christmas.

Bestgingerbreadhouses.com states that the most popular time of year to make gingerbread houses is Christmas, but some people like to make gingerbread during other holidays such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day.