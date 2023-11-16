(WHTM) — For many, watching the Charlie Brown holiday specials are a treasured festive tradition.

This year, however, marks the third year that the specials will not air on broadcast television.

The change came in 2020 when the Peanuts holiday specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple’s 2018 acquisition of the Peanuts franchise rights. The movies did air on PBS in 2021.

The movies are now available only on Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch anytime but if you don’t subscribe, you still have a chance to see both “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” for free this year.

There will be a free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 18, to Sunday, Nov. 19. This year will be the movie’s 50-year anniversary.

There will also be a free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” This year that window will be from Saturday, Dec. 16, to Sunday, Dec. 17.