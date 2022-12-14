HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last year, Christmas in the Midstate was about 50 degrees with no snow in sight. But this year, could Central Pennsylvanians get a straight-out-of-a-movie white Christmas?

abc27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said there is a higher chance this year than in previous years for at least some snow on or around Christmas.

“We have a large weather scale pattern in place that is capable of both providing cold air and a storm that could run into that cold air creating snow. But of course, everything has to line up!” Tomaso said. “There is no guarantee, but at least from a pattern standpoint it is definitely possible.”

A white Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service as 1 inch or more of snow cover. The Midstate has only had five white Christmases in the last approximately three decades, abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder explained.

The Midstate’s last white Christmas was in 2012, although Tomaso noted the area did get some passing snow showers more recently on Christmas Day in 2020 (but not enough to officially count as a white Christmas by National Weather Service standards).

This year included the sixth warmest meteorological summer on record, Tomaso said, while this spring was the 21st warmest on record and this fall was the 27th warmest.

In their 2022-2023 winter weather outlook, the abc27 meteorologists said this December is likely to be more seasonable, while January will likely get colder. They say precipitation this winter will lean towards mixed precipitation with a lower chance overall for big snow storms and total snowfall likely coming in around average for the season.

This article will be updated with a more specific Christmas weather forecast closer to the holiday.