YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York has announced its annual New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in the new year.

The celebrations will start on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. on Continental Square featuring music from RalphReal, the Family Jam, DJ ConFusion, and DJ Eazy Boi. This will lead up to the dropping of the White Rose at midnight, followed by a fireworks display.

The square is located at the intersection of Market and George Streets. Parking is close by, including York City garages located at 25 West Philadelphia Street, 15 West King Street, and 41 East Market Street.

City officials are advising residents that the celebration will have an impact on traffic. As quoted in the release, the following restrictions will be in place:

Market St. will be closed from Beaver St. to Duke St. from 9:00 pm on December 31 until approximately 1:00 am on January 1.

George St. will be closed from Philadelphia St. to King St. from 9:00 pm on December 31 until approximately 1:00 am on January 1.

On-street parking will be restricted in these areas beginning at 5:00 pm on December 31.

For those who do not want to keep children out late, Keystone Kidspace will be hosting a kid-centered celebration to welcome in the New Year during the afternoon. The area will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a ball drop at 1 p.m.