YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police are trying to prevent porch pirates from ruining your holiday.

They’re allowing packages ordered by city residents to be delivered to the police department through Dec. 24.

They got the idea after hearing that residents were getting packages delivered to neighbors’ houses if they were going to be away for a while.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow and Captain Daniel Lentz of York City Police said, “We should take this as an opportunity to be that neighbor, be that safe place where the gifts can be dropped off to, and what better time to do it than over the holiday season.”

Police ask that packages weigh less than 25 pounds and when you pick them up, make sure you have photo ID and proof of your order.