Meet breast cancer survivors and learn about new treatments at Penn State Health during our special “Hope & Courage” Call-In Show Wednesday, October 9th at 7:30pm on abc27. You are invited to call and talk one-on-one with Penn State Health experts by calling (717) 346-3333. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on October 9th only.

If you have a question you would like to email in advance, please click below or e-mail questions@abc27.com.