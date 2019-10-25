How to Rescan

UHF Indoor and Outdoor Antennas

If you watch abc27 over the air on an antenna, we have expanded our signal and coverage. WHTM also transmits abc27 on the UHF band. We have UHF transmitters serving the Lancaster/York County regions and an additional UHF transmitter serving the Dauphin/Cumberland/Perry County regions.

Take the time now to scan your TV and you may find 27.1 (VHF signal), 27.11 (Lancaster/York UHF) or 27.12 (Harrisburg UHF). You may see all three.

You can view the source with the most signal in your area. This is another way to become a fan of abc27. Rescan!