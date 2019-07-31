Harrisburg University Esports Invitational (HUE)

Bookmark this page! Streaming right here on abc27.com:

September 21st at 11:30am: Watch the Harrisburg University Esports (HUE) Invitational pre-game special featuring player stories, behind the scenes gaming insight, and tournament publicity! The pre-game special will also run on-air on abc27-WHTM at 11:30am.

September 21st at 8:30pm Watch the (HUE) Invitational Overwatch Collegiate Championship where only one team will take home the coveted trophy.

What is the Harrisburg University Esports Invitiational? For its second year, Harrisburg University with host 64 college and university teams from all over the country including Penn State, Clemson, and Drexel. They will compete in various gaming competitions including Overwatch, League of Legends, and Hearthstone. This is the largest collegiate local area network (LAN) in North America.