Hurricane Dorian takes the life of an 8-year-old

BAHAMAS (WHTM)- Hurricane Dorian is leaving “catastrophic damage” in its wake as it makes its way across the Bahamas, where it’s claimed at least one life.

The death of an 8-year-old boy is the first reported by Bahamas news outlets Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press.

The boy’s grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, told Eyewitness News that her grandson died on Abaco island. McIntosh said her 31-year-old daughter found the body of her son, who she believed drowned in the rising waters.

McIntosh told Eyewitness News her granddaughter is also missing.”I just saw my grandson about two days ago,” she said. “He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, ‘Grandma, I love you.'”

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said to Eyewitness News.

CNN has contacted Bahamian authorities, who have not yet confirmed these reports.

Authorities in the Bahamas have not yet officially announced any fatalities from Hurricane Dorian.