LONDON (AP) — A man who described Kevin Spacey as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” said Monday that the actor’s escalating sexual assaults caused him shame, anxiety and depression.

The man, who worked with the American actor when he came to the Old Vic Theatre in London in the early 2000s, said that two decades later he cannot bring himself to view the Oscar-winner’s films or TV shows.

“I can’t stand watching the man. It makes me feel sick,” the man, who cannot be identified under British law, said in a video of his police interview played for jurors in the Oscar-winner’s sexual assault trial. “It does make me feel a bit sick talking about it.”

He said Spacey made him uncomfortable querying him about his sexuality, then became “touchy feely” and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together.

“He was right from the get-go grooming me,” the man said in his police interview last year.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He could go to prison if convicted, though Spacey told a German magazine that he expects he’ll be offered work “the moment I am cleared of these charges.”

Once one of the biggest actors of his generation, Spacey won an Academy Award for supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects” in 1995 and best actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.” He’s also won awards for the stage and small screen.

His career dried up when sexual misconduct allegations against him arose as the #MeToo movement exploded. He was written off the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards,” and cut from the completed film “All the Money in the World.”

The actor, who has homes in the U.S. and London, is free on bail. He served as artistic director at the Old Vic from 2003 until 2015.

The man said he reacted with horror when Spacey made first contact by rubbing his neck early in their work relationship in the early 2000s.

“The first time that he touched me was just a massive shock,” he testified in Southwark Crown Court. “I just don’t like people’s hands on me.”

When he complained to a woman he worked for, she laughed it off and she said, “You can cope, you can handle it. We all know what he’s like,” he said.

The man said he decided he “didn’t want to upset the apple cart.”

But as Spacey escalated to grabbing the man in the crotch and taking the man’s hand and using it to rub his privates over the pants, he began to dread when Spacey would return to London.

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs on cross-examination suggested that the man, who was disguised in court behind a curtain, was confused by the touching and even got a thrill from it.

“Nothing happened between us. He was assaulting me,” the man said. “I was doing my job and he was the one touching me.”’

Gibbs confronted the man with a photo he posted six years ago on social media of him and Spacey in which his arm appears to be around Spacey’s back.

“Did it make you feel sick to stand there side by side?” Gibbs asked.

The man said he used it to promote his business.

“Anyone who does social media would have killed for a picture like that,” the man said.

He said the final straw for working with Spacey came on a day he was driving him to a celebrity-studded summer gala in 2004 or 2005 when the star violently gripped his crotch and he nearly ran off the road.

“He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt,” he said. “I pushed him against the door and said, ‘Don’t do that again or I will knock you out.’”

“That’s such a turn on to me,” he said Spacey replied. “You’re such a man.”

“That was the end for me,” he said “I was getting angrier and angrier. … I didn’t want to go down that road.”

Gibbs, however, said that Spacey only attended that party once — in 2001.

The man said he had only told a few people in his life about his experience with Spacey, fearing it could affect his career.

He said he decided to come forward last year, after Spacey had been charged with assaulting the three alleged victims in the case.

“That’s a big part of it,” the man said. “Strength in numbers, isn’t it?”

“Or is it that in 2022, you saw a bandwagon coming past and you decided to hop aboard?” Gibbs asked.

“That’s not true at all,” the man said.

The case expected to last four weeks continues Tuesday.,