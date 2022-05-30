WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND (WHTM) – The mystery of Stonehenge was illuminated with images of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Seven images of the queen were projected onto the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire ahead of Thursday’s celebration of her seven decades-long reign.

The images featured the queen with one of her beloved horses and corgi, as well as more modern images of the monarch.

The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. The celebration comes amid the Queen, 96, recovering from COVID-19 and experiencing recent mobility issues. The event is also just more than a year after the death of the Queen’s husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Palace officials announced earlier this month that “after careful consideration,” the queen decided that only working members of the royal family and their children will gather on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee.

That means that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020, and their young children will be excluded. So will Prince Andrew, who has been disgraced by a sex scandal and his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have said they will fly to the U.K. with their two young children and that they look forward to joining the long weekend of festivities. The trip will be the family’s first visit to Harry’s home country, and any appearance they make at Jubilee events — including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and a possible second balcony gathering on Sunday — will be closely watched.

Andrew, meanwhile, will be kept out of the public spotlight after he recently reached a multimillion-pound settlement with a woman who filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault when she was 17 years old. The queen’s second son was stripped of his honorary military titles in January amid the scandal.

Some royal watchers say the limited balcony lineup this Thursday is also consistent with a longstanding desire by Prince Charles to slim down the monarchy.

The decision means the queen will be flanked Thursday on the balcony by her 73-year-old heir, Charles, and his wife Camilla; Prince William, the second in line to the throne, with his wife Kate and their three children; and Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, along with their spouses.

Several other less recognizable working royals will join the group, including the queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, as well as the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

While some past balcony gatherings have included a large contingent of royals — including the queen’s distant cousins — the Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012 saw the queen accompanied by just five close family members: Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Harry.