PITTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC) announced on Jan. 16 that it will be acquiring an Ireland-based medical facility.

UPMC is set to acquire Sports Surgery Clinic (SSC), which is a leading independent hospital located in the suburb of Santry in northern Dublin, Ireland. According to UMPC, this acquisition will allow it to expand its “world-class” orthopedic and sports medicine care in and around the country of Ireland.

“With the acquisition of the Sports Surgery Clinic, we will have the ability to expand our already trusted and high-quality care to more patients across Ireland and beyond,” said Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International. “SSC will complement our existing network of orthopedic care in the U.S. and Europe and ensures that we can provide access to care for more patients, close to home.”

SSC was founded in 2007 by an orthopedic surgeon named Ray Moran, M.D., and since its founding has become well-known for its joint replacement capabilities and surgery for soft tissue sporting injuries. According to UPMC, SSC is also an accredited medical facility, with accreditation from The Joint Commission International.

Currently, SSC has a team of over 400 nurses, physiotherapists, and an array of other health care professionals in addition to having a team of more than 40 consultants in orthopedic surgery and allied specialties.

“This is an exciting development for all of us involved with Sports Surgery Clinic, and we are delighted to be joining forces with UPMC. It brings together like-minded and innovative teams whose combined experience and expertise will benefit the patients that we serve,” Moran said. “We look forward to working with UPMC to build on the legacy of excellence and innovation that the Sports Surgery Clinic has established as we expand the scope and location of our services for the benefit of patients.”

With the acquisition of SSC, this will become the fourth UPMC-owned hospital in Ireland, joining others such as:

According to UPMC, the acquisition of SSC is still pending approval by Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. It should be noted that the terms of the acquisition purchase of SSC are not being disclosed.