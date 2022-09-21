HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- It’s known as “smishing” and scammers have posed as Amazon, Costco, FedEx and even the IRS.

AARP says scam texts often say that there’s a problem with your account, ask you for sensitive information like passwords, or they may say you are owed a refund.

Another angle scammers may try is a “wrong number” robo text. For example: you get a text saying “Hi it’s Bill. We’ve met before”. The scammer is just trying to get you to respond and when you do they eventually try to get you to sign up for something and give up your credit card number.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

AARP says you should not respond to suspicious text messages at all. If you respond with a “stop” or “no”, it only lets the scammer know your number is active and could be sold to another criminal.

Do not click on hyperlinks or attachments in suspect messages and and never share personal or financial information by text, email or phone call.

Several mobile phone providers allow you to block a sender by forwarding unwanted texts to 7726 (“spam”). Check with your cell phone provider to see which blocking options are available on your phone.