HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal investigation found that Western Union did not do enough to stop scammers from using its wire service to fraudulently coerce people into sending money, so it agreed to refund people who were scammed.

AARP says refunds are available to anyone who was scammed and wired money through Western Union between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Refund amounts are based on how much was sent in the fraudulent transaction and only Western Union transfers are covered.

When you file a claim you may ask to provide documentation of the transaction. You can contact Western Union customer care to request a receipt or your transaction history.

The deadline to file a claim is July 2, 2022. You can file a claim here.